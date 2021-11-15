‘Retire the Red Raider’: Protesters demand Gaston County school mascot change, school board passes blame

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The group Retire the Red Raider has been appealing to the Gaston County school board for almost two years. They want the South Point High School mascot changed.

Indigenous people with ties to North Carolina shouted in protest before the school board meeting saying the mascot is offensive.

“Wrong is wrong, and right is right,” said one man in the crowd. “When it happens you can feel it in your heart. You don’t have to have too much discussion about it.”

“Would the Gaston County school board have the same resistance against removing a mascot called the Black raiders, what about white raiders?” added protester Hayley Brezeale. “Why are Native American issues ignored and silenced?”

The request is being renewed during Native American Heritage Month, before going into the meeting, a group danced and hoped this would be the day the school board said something.

However inside, more pleas, “Why after all these speakers and protests do you continue to ignore us? Maybe instead of protecting students, you choose to protect your wallet. Maybe you feel it would be too costly to update the mascot?”

The board did not comment during the meeting, but a spokesperson did release a statement saying first the Gaston County Board of Education does not have a policy that addresses school mascots.

The statement further says, “The Board of Education realizes that people have strong feelings related to school mascots. Some people say the South Point mascot is tradition while others say it is inappropriate. The Board has heard both sides of the issue and believes changing a mascot should start at the school and community level since it is at this level where school mascots, colors, logos, etc. are typically determined.”

Protesters say they will keep making the request until a change is made at South Point.