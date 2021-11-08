Restrictions eased for international travelers at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Reunions took place Monday at the international arrivals area of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, for the first time in almost two years.

To get to that point, there has been a worry, uncertainty, and lingering fears of a pandemic. Even then, those moments did not come without work.

“My nerves are shot,” said Amy Varn, who was waiting for her mother-in-law, who lives in France, to arrive on a flight from Germany. “My husband and I were just saying that we were shaking with anticipation.”

Varn acknowledged a checklist of things that had to happen for the reunion to even happen.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” said Varn. “You need to make sure you dot your I’s and cross your T’s.”

Starting Monday, a previous rule limiting specific countries and circumstances was rescinded. In its place is a new requirement for foreign travelers requiring vaccinations.

Foreign travelers over 18 will have to be fully vaccinated and also present a negative COVID test before their flight into the United States. Children under 18 who are foreign travelers are not required to be vaccinated, but will also be tested.

There are few exceptions to the rules–namely medical reasons, which will require proof. Countries that also are not up to speed on vaccinations will also be allowed to fly into the United States, but passengers will need proof of a negative COVID test within 24 hours of their flight.

For those we spoke with, arriving in the United States, they said the requirements were a small price to pay to be reunited with loved ones.