Restaurant Resurgence: The People’s Market next to announce return to Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A café with a familiar name is settling into a new spot.

The People’s Market, which closed about two years ago in Dilworth, is one of several restaurants resurging in the Queen City. The café, which featured specialty, coffees and ice creams, has announced its reopening in Elizabeth.

“Nothing against chains but we like getting that local fill. You meet the people that have actually been invested in it for generations, so it was hard to see everything close,” said Chisum Bond.

Bond moved from Concord to Charlotte for the Queen City feel and vibe.

“It’s awesome for us because it’s like one of the main reasons we moved down here is the iconic spots.”

The People’s Market was one of those places. The café sat where Red @28th is now at the corner of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Dilworth, but almost two years ago, right before the pandemic began, The People’s Market closed.

“They had a coffee special where they did whip cream hearts for Valentine’s Day. They had a selection of organic, good food and snacks. It was a cool place to hang out and a cool place for this area. I hated to see it go,” said Bond.

But The People’s Market is now a restaurant on the rebound. The café just announced they’ll soon set up shop in Elizabeth in the old Earl’s Grocery space that’s been vacant since earl’s closed in July.

“We’re excited. There’s a lot of restaurants have left recently, and it makes it hard for folks who work here and folks who are visiting at the hospital to find something to eat,” said Jennifer Meier, who works in Elizabeth.

The People’s Market isn’t the only restaurant making a comeback in a new location.

Phat Burrito, a Tex-Mex spot that closed in 2017, just announced they’ll move to the developing Lo So area of the Queen City, and Big Ben Pub recently moved to Elizabeth in Carpe Diem’s former location.

“I’m greatly missing Carpe Diem, Earl’s as well but Carpe Diem, I’ve known since they were in Uptown,” said Meier.

There’s constant change, but also a taste of a restaurant resurgence.

“We’re just happy to see it reopen, happy to see stuff in Charlotte actually coming back around,” said Bond.

The new location for The People’s Market is in a prime spot with the streetcar line going past and Novant Presbyterian hospital right across the street, so once the café opens, the place could be pretty busy especially during lunchtime.