Residents sound off on Mecklenburg County redistricting maps

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners still have a few more weeks until they decide how their new districts should be drawn, so tonight the community got to throw in their two cents.

There are three map options for the board to chose from, Maps A, B, and C. Map A would move one precinct, Map B would move two, and Map C would move 60. Yes you read that number correct, Map C would move 60 precincts. With Map C shifting districts 4, 5, and 6, there is speculation it could open up the chance a republican could win a seat on the board for the first time in 3 years.

Susan Elsberry, Co-President of the League of Women Voters, was the only speaker at Tuesday night’s public hearing. Elsberry spoke out in support of Map option C.

“It is our opinion that Map C’s approach is the most appropriate, as it makes all districts compact. This includes district six, which currently stretches from Mint Hill to the Gaston County line,” Elsberry said.

Commissioner George Dunlap spoke out in support of Map A.

“One map moves two precincts, and the other moves 60% of the precincts, and so in my view, if people are upset about being moved, it makes sense to adopt a map that moves the fewest people,” Dunlap said.

Mecklenburg County will vote on these maps on November 3.