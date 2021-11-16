Residents in Myers Park neighborhood finally getting their speeding concerns addressed

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Neighbors on Queens Road West in Charlotte are finally getting some improvements from the city that address their speeding concerns.

A group of residents met with city leaders at the neighborhood Tuesday night for an update on their fight to make the street safer. The city says they’ll be creating a crosswalk with flashing lights at the intersection of Queens Road West and Wellesley Ave. They are also going to put up a temporary electronic speed sign that shows each driver their speed.

Neighbors say they are pleased with these initial steps but feel they should just be the beginning.

“What’s frustrating is that Queens Road West back in the day was designed as a residential street, a respite from Uptown,” said neighbor Kendra May.

The posted speed limit on Queens Road West is 35mph, but the city says 50 percent of drivers on the road travel faster than 40 mph.

Sally Hogan moved to the neighborhood in July and says she’s seen the devastating effects of the speeding firsthand.

“Since we moved here, there have been two major car accidents and just yesterday a biker was hit,” she said.

The neighbors are lobbying for even more crosswalks to be put in, and a new traffic study that would hopefully lead to a lower speed limit.

“They did a traffic study on June 3rd, I believe. [It was] during COVID, school was out of session. I think they realized they need to make another assessment with hopes that they get some better data,” said May.

Meanwhile, city transportation leaders say they understand the neighborhood’s frustration but have a hard job on their hands.

“To tackle 350 square miles of speeders, and we have a speeding challenge here in Charlotte, is really difficult,” said Angela Berry with the Charlotte Department of Transportation.

The city says they’ll continue to work with Queens Road West, but in the end, it’ll come down to a change in driver behavior.

“Think about it being your neighbor, your mother, your father, your sister, brother, whomever was in that horrible car crash because was somebody was speeding today. Slow down,” said Berry.

Residents of Queens Road West say they also want speeding cameras placed on the street, but the legislation that allows speeding cameras is no longer available. They say they will now lobby their state representatives in Raleigh to get new legislation on the books.