ResCare Community Living donates $20,000 to Charlotte-area food banks

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – ResCare Community Living of North Carolina has donated $20,000 to local Charlotte-area food banks to help address hunger this holiday season.

ResCare Community Living will present $5,000 checks to each of the following organizations:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte

Trailhead Resources in Shelby

Samaritan Kitchen in Wilkesboro

Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County in Windsor

ResCare Community Living said their employees will also be volunteering at their local food banks to help distribute meals and food items to those in need.

“As communities across the U.S. continue to experience challenges related to rising food costs, supply chain issues, and unemployment, food banks have become even more of a necessity. In North Carolina, 1,417,440 people are facing hunger, 419,470 of whom are children,” according to Feeding America.

ResCare Community Living said they’ve had a presence in North Carolina for more than 30 years. The company provides care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.