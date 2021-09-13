Republican city councilman expresses concern with redistricting

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — City Councilman Malcolm Graham gave an update on the status of redistricting the Queen City. Graham is the chair of the redistricting committee, which includes three other city councilmembers.

After 10 years of massive population growth, Charlotte has obvious imbalances within the current districts.

The redistricting committee is focusing on three main objectives, the districts should have close to equal populations, they should be reasonable compact, and the boundaries should follow neighborhood boundaries. All of these factors will influence who gets elected, or who stays elected.

The committee is made up of three Democrats and one Republican.

That one Republican is Ed Driggs, City Councilman for District 7. Driggs’ district already has close to the ideal population size, so he doesn’t expect many changes. But, he does have concerns for Councilman Tariq Bokhari, the only other Republican on the council.

“The key question is District 6, Mr. Bokhari’s district, and that one needs to gain population in order to be in line with the criteria for the redistricting. And the question is, where are those new precincts coming from? And will there be a shuffling of precincts that could have the effect of lessening his chances in the coming race?” Driggs explained.

Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, said litigation at the local level, due to redistricting, is a possibility.

“Redistricting, besides being the most political activity, is the most litigious activity. And certainly if Republicans feel like Charlotte city council has gone too far, there may be an opportunity for the legislature to weigh in on this,” Bitzer observed.

The first pubic engagement session for the Committee to get community feedback will happen on October 5.