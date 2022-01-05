Report: Mecklenburg County Jail ruled unsafe

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been deemed unsafe for inmates and staff.
Authorities said 1,400 inmates are housed at the facility in uptown. Karen Hart’s son is one of them.
“I might hear from him once a week,” Hart said.
She says the 36-year-old is behind bars for violating probation, and each phone call between the two includes a description of overcrowded conditions.
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
“You might have like 10 people in one cell with one toilet,” Hart said.
On December 21, the state conducted a semi-annual inspection of the jail, concluding it had too many inmates and not enough staff.
It is asking the department to cut its population by 400 inmates immediately.
“You know, it’s just deplorable,” Hart said. “I mean they are still human, regardless of what they do. You still need to be treated a certain type of way.”
In response to the request, the Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on transferring inmates to other facilities and working to identify inmates who are eligible for release.
“Just put money on his account so he can call me because he is not going to trail anytime soon so I don’t know what the case may be,” Hart said.