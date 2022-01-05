Report: Mecklenburg County Jail ruled unsafe

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been deemed unsafe for inmates and staff.

Authorities said 1,400 inmates are housed at the facility in uptown. Karen Hart’s son is one of them.

“I might hear from him once a week,” Hart said.

She says the 36-year-old is behind bars for violating probation, and each phone call between the two includes a description of overcrowded conditions.

“You might have like 10 people in one cell with one toilet,” Hart said.

On December 21, the state conducted a semi-annual inspection of the jail, concluding it had too many inmates and not enough staff.

It is asking the department to cut its population by 400 inmates immediately.

“You know, it’s just deplorable,” Hart said. “I mean they are still human, regardless of what they do. You still need to be treated a certain type of way.”

In response to the request, the Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on transferring inmates to other facilities and working to identify inmates who are eligible for release.

“Just put money on his account so he can call me because he is not going to trail anytime soon so I don’t know what the case may be,” Hart said.