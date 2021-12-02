Report: Average rent in Charlotte is about $1,400; here are the most affordable areas to live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Market reports indicate rent is up in Charlotte by more than 16 percent compared to last year, which is why affordable housing is in such demand.

The average rent for an apartment in Charlotte is reportedly $1,472 for 942 sq. ft. The cost of rent varies depending on several factors, including location, size, and quality, according to RentCafe.

RentCafe says they take verified apartment listings directly from top property managers, provide up-to-date pricing, and show the latest availability. According to RentCafe, 136,186 or 41 percent of the households in Charlotte are renter-occupied, while 194,205 or 58 percent are owner-occupied.

Photo: RentCafe

What are the most afforable neighborhoods?

RentCafe says the most affordable neighborhoods in Charlotte are Avensong, where the average rent goes for $1,051/month, Bradfield Farms, where renters pay $1,051/mo on average, and Cedarbrook Acres, where the average rent goes for $1,051/mo. If you’re looking for other great deals, check out the listings from Hickory Grove ($1,051), Lakeland Hills ($1,051), and Oak Forest ($1,051), where the asking prices are below the average Charlotte rent of $1,472/mo.

What are the most expensive neighborhoods?

RentCafe says the most expensive neighborhoods in Charlotte are South End ($1,834), Uptown Charlotte ($1,844), and Eastover ($2,166).

Neighborhood Average Rent Eastover $2,166 Uptown Charlotte $1,844 The South End $1,834 Brookhill $1,821 Dilworth $1,744 Freedom Park $1,663 Cotswold $1,628 Foxcroft $1,628 Providence Park $1,628 Stonehaven $1,628 Wendover – Sedgewood $1,628 Ballantyne $1,587 Piper Glen Estates $1,587 Providence Crossing $1,587 Provincetowne $1,587 Rain Tree $1,587 Stone Creek Ranch $1,587 Touchstone Village – Elm Lane $1,587 Whiteoak $1,587 Cherry $1,566 Elizabeth $1,566 Wilmore $1,564 Myers Park $1,553 Barclay Downs $1,549 Southside Park $1,542 Sherwood Forest $1,507 Ashbrook – Clawson Village $1,485 Collingwood $1,485 Colonial Village $1,485 Sedgefield $1,485 Hembstead $1,459 Lansdowne $1,459 Oxford Hunt $1,459 Providence Plantation $1,459 Sardis $1,459 Arbor Hills $1,421 Claybrooke $1,421 Fountaingrove $1,421 Harris – Houston $1,421 Homewood Acres $1,421 Lexington $1,421 Mallard Lake $1,421 Mallard Woods $1,421 Maplewood $1,421 Mill Creek $1,421 Mineral Springs – Rumble Road $1,421 University City North $1,421 University City South $1,421 Withrow Downs $1,421 Asheford Woods $1,417 Berewick $1,417 Charlotte Pines $1,417 Creekshire Estates $1,417 Dixie – Berryhill $1,417 Falcon Ridge $1,417 Harbor Oaks $1,417 Hartwell $1,417 McDowell Place $1,417 Montreux $1,417 Neely Glen $1,417 Planters Walk $1,417 River Oaks $1,417 Riverpointe $1,417 Steele Creek Landing $1,417 Steelecroft Place $1,417 Stowe Creek $1,417 The Palisades $1,417 The Sanctuary $1,417 Waterlyn $1,417 Wiltshire Manor $1,417 Withers Grove $1,417 Woody Point Acres $1,417 College Downs $1,409 Hidden Valley $1,409 Newell $1,409 Grier Heights $1,385 Double Oaks $1,375 Druid Hills $1,375 Genesis Park $1,375 Greenville $1,375 J.T. Williams $1,375 Lockwood $1,375 Sugaw Creek – Ritch Avenue $1,375 Tryon Hills $1,375 Montclaire – Madison Park $1,367 Steele Creek $1,361 Biddleville $1,344 Firestone – Garden Park $1,344 Lincoln Heights $1,344 McCrorey Heights $1,344 Mountain Island $1,344 Oakdale $1,344 Oaklawn $1,344 Oakview Terrance $1,344 Sunset Road $1,344 University Park $1,344 Washington Heights $1,344 Brown Road $1,340 Griers Fork $1,340 Olde Whitehall $1,340 Yorkshire $1,340 Beatties Ford – Trinity $1,337 Northlake $1,337 Slater Road – Hamilton Circle $1,337 Wilson Heights $1,337 Belmont $1,333 Davis Lake – Eastfield $1,331 Derita – Statesville $1,331 Henderson Circle $1,331 Highland Creek $1,331 Nevin Community $1,331 Prosperity Church Road $1,331 Rockwell Park – Hemphill Heights $1,331 Montclaire South $1,303 Yorkmount $1,303 Back Creek Church Road $1,296 Hampshire Hills $1,296 Governor’s Square $1,293 McAlpine $1,293 Montibello $1,293 Mountainbrook $1,293 Olde Providence North $1,293 Olde Providence South $1,293 Park Ridge $1,293 Wessex Square $1,293 Optimist Park $1,283 Carmel $1,276 Clanton Park – Roseland $1,269 York Road $1,269 Beverly Woods $1,266 Park Crossing $1,266 Quail Hollow $1,266 Seven Eagles $1,266 Sharon Woods $1,266 Sharonbrook $1,266 Starmount $1,266 Thomasboro – Hoskins $1,259 Briarcreek – Woodland $1,259 Chantilly $1,259 Coliseum Drive $1,259 Commonwealth $1,259 Country Club Heights $1,259 Echo Hills $1,259 North Charlotte $1,259 Oakhurst $1,259 Plaza – Shamrock $1,259 Plaza Hills $1,259 Plaza Midwood $1,259 Villa Heights $1,259 Charlotte Douglas International Airport $1,241 Eagle Lake $1,219 Windsor Park $1,202 Eastway – Sheffield Park $1,159 Arlington Forest $1,146 Becton Park $1,146 Bent Creek $1,146 Butterfield $1,146 Clear Creek $1,146 Clear Meadow $1,146 Marlwood $1,146 McGregor $1,146 Mint Hill Estates $1,146 Morris Farms $1,146 Park Walk $1,146 Persimmon Creek $1,146 Pleasant Valley $1,146 Sherwood Forest $1,146 Waterleaf $1,146 Arbor Glen $1,134 Ashley Park $1,134 Boulevard Homes $1,134 Capitol Drive $1,134 Enderly Park $1,134 Jackson Homes $1,134 Lakewood $1,134 Pinecrest $1,134 Ponderosa – Wingate $1,134 Reid Park $1,134 Revolution Park $1,134 Seversville $1,134 Smallwood $1,134 Todd Park $1,134 Toddville Road $1,134 Wesley Heights $1,134 West Bolevard $1,134 Westchester $1,134 Westerly Hills $1,134 Westover Hills $1,134 Hickory Ridge $1,098 East Forest $1,082 Idlewild $1,058 North Sharon Amity – Reddman Road $1,058 Eastland – Wilora Lake $1,056 Farm Pond $1,056 Avensong $1,051 Bradfield Farms $1,051 Cedarbrook Acres $1,051 Hickory Grove $1,051 Lakeland Hills $1,051 Oak Forest $1,051 Robinson Church Road $1,051 Shannon Park $1,051 Turtle Rock $1,051 Woodbury $1,051

How rent compares to other cities

City Average Rent Charlotte $1,472 Raleigh $1,468 Greensboro $1,075 Winston – Salem $1,042 Durham $1,401 Wilmington $1,377 Concord $1,267 Mooresville $1,308 Monroe $926 Huntersville $1,444 Gastonia $1,042

RentCafe Disclaimer: Covid-19 may have impacted rent prices in a way that is not yet reflected in our reports.