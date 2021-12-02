Report: Average rent in Charlotte is about $1,400; here are the most affordable areas to live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Market reports indicate rent is up in Charlotte by more than 16 percent compared to last year, which is why affordable housing is in such demand.

The average rent for an apartment in Charlotte is reportedly $1,472 for 942 sq. ft. The cost of rent varies depending on several factors, including location, size, and quality, according to RentCafe.

RentCafe says they take verified apartment listings directly from top property managers, provide up-to-date pricing, and show the latest availability. According to RentCafe, 136,186 or 41 percent of the households in Charlotte are renter-occupied, while 194,205 or 58 percent are owner-occupied.

Photo: RentCafe

What are the most afforable neighborhoods?

RentCafe says the most affordable neighborhoods in Charlotte are Avensong, where the average rent goes for $1,051/month, Bradfield Farms, where renters pay $1,051/mo on average, and Cedarbrook Acres, where the average rent goes for $1,051/mo. If you’re looking for other great deals, check out the listings from Hickory Grove ($1,051), Lakeland Hills ($1,051), and Oak Forest ($1,051), where the asking prices are below the average Charlotte rent of $1,472/mo.

What are the most expensive neighborhoods?

RentCafe says the most expensive neighborhoods in Charlotte are South End ($1,834), Uptown Charlotte ($1,844), and Eastover ($2,166).

NeighborhoodAverage Rent
Eastover$2,166
Uptown Charlotte$1,844
The South End$1,834
Brookhill$1,821
Dilworth$1,744
Freedom Park$1,663
Cotswold$1,628
Foxcroft$1,628
Providence Park$1,628
Stonehaven$1,628
Wendover – Sedgewood$1,628
Ballantyne$1,587
Piper Glen Estates$1,587
Providence Crossing$1,587
Provincetowne$1,587
Rain Tree$1,587
Stone Creek Ranch$1,587
Touchstone Village – Elm Lane$1,587
Whiteoak$1,587
Cherry$1,566
Elizabeth$1,566
Wilmore$1,564
Myers Park$1,553
Barclay Downs$1,549
Southside Park$1,542
Sherwood Forest$1,507
Ashbrook – Clawson Village$1,485
Collingwood$1,485
Colonial Village$1,485
Sedgefield$1,485
Hembstead$1,459
Lansdowne$1,459
Oxford Hunt$1,459
Providence Plantation$1,459
Sardis$1,459
Arbor Hills$1,421
Claybrooke$1,421
Fountaingrove$1,421
Harris – Houston$1,421
Homewood Acres$1,421
Lexington$1,421
Mallard Lake$1,421
Mallard Woods$1,421
Maplewood$1,421
Mill Creek$1,421
Mineral Springs – Rumble Road$1,421
University City North$1,421
University City South$1,421
Withrow Downs$1,421
Asheford Woods$1,417
Berewick$1,417
Charlotte Pines$1,417
Creekshire Estates$1,417
Dixie – Berryhill$1,417
Falcon Ridge$1,417
Harbor Oaks$1,417
Hartwell$1,417
McDowell Place$1,417
Montreux$1,417
Neely Glen$1,417
Planters Walk$1,417
River Oaks$1,417
Riverpointe$1,417
Steele Creek Landing$1,417
Steelecroft Place$1,417
Stowe Creek$1,417
The Palisades$1,417
The Sanctuary$1,417
Waterlyn$1,417
Wiltshire Manor$1,417
Withers Grove$1,417
Woody Point Acres$1,417
College Downs$1,409
Hidden Valley$1,409
Newell$1,409
Grier Heights$1,385
Double Oaks$1,375
Druid Hills$1,375
Genesis Park$1,375
Greenville$1,375
J.T. Williams$1,375
Lockwood$1,375
Sugaw Creek – Ritch Avenue$1,375
Tryon Hills$1,375
Montclaire – Madison Park$1,367
Steele Creek$1,361
Biddleville$1,344
Firestone – Garden Park$1,344
Lincoln Heights$1,344
McCrorey Heights$1,344
Mountain Island$1,344
Oakdale$1,344
Oaklawn$1,344
Oakview Terrance$1,344
Sunset Road$1,344
University Park$1,344
Washington Heights$1,344
Brown Road$1,340
Griers Fork$1,340
Olde Whitehall$1,340
Yorkshire$1,340
Beatties Ford – Trinity$1,337
Northlake$1,337
Slater Road – Hamilton Circle$1,337
Wilson Heights$1,337
Belmont$1,333
Davis Lake – Eastfield$1,331
Derita – Statesville$1,331
Henderson Circle$1,331
Highland Creek$1,331
Nevin Community$1,331
Prosperity Church Road$1,331
Rockwell Park – Hemphill Heights$1,331
Montclaire South$1,303
Yorkmount$1,303
Back Creek Church Road$1,296
Hampshire Hills$1,296
Governor’s Square$1,293
McAlpine$1,293
Montibello$1,293
Mountainbrook$1,293
Olde Providence North$1,293
Olde Providence South$1,293
Park Ridge$1,293
Wessex Square$1,293
Optimist Park$1,283
Carmel$1,276
Clanton Park – Roseland$1,269
York Road$1,269
Beverly Woods$1,266
Park Crossing$1,266
Quail Hollow$1,266
Seven Eagles$1,266
Sharon Woods$1,266
Sharonbrook$1,266
Starmount$1,266
Thomasboro – Hoskins$1,259
Briarcreek – Woodland$1,259
Chantilly$1,259
Coliseum Drive$1,259
Commonwealth$1,259
Country Club Heights$1,259
Echo Hills$1,259
North Charlotte$1,259
Oakhurst$1,259
Plaza – Shamrock$1,259
Plaza Hills$1,259
Plaza Midwood$1,259
Villa Heights$1,259
Charlotte Douglas International Airport$1,241
Eagle Lake$1,219
Windsor Park$1,202
Eastway – Sheffield Park$1,159
Arlington Forest$1,146
Becton Park$1,146
Bent Creek$1,146
Butterfield$1,146
Clear Creek$1,146
Clear Meadow$1,146
Marlwood$1,146
McGregor$1,146
Mint Hill Estates$1,146
Morris Farms$1,146
Park Walk$1,146
Persimmon Creek$1,146
Pleasant Valley$1,146
Sherwood Forest$1,146
Waterleaf$1,146
Arbor Glen$1,134
Ashley Park$1,134
Boulevard Homes$1,134
Capitol Drive$1,134
Enderly Park$1,134
Jackson Homes$1,134
Lakewood$1,134
Pinecrest$1,134
Ponderosa – Wingate$1,134
Reid Park$1,134
Revolution Park$1,134
Seversville$1,134
Smallwood$1,134
Todd Park$1,134
Toddville Road$1,134
Wesley Heights$1,134
West Bolevard$1,134
Westchester$1,134
Westerly Hills$1,134
Westover Hills$1,134
Hickory Ridge$1,098
East Forest$1,082
Idlewild$1,058
North Sharon Amity – Reddman Road$1,058
Eastland – Wilora Lake$1,056
Farm Pond$1,056
Avensong$1,051
Bradfield Farms$1,051
Cedarbrook Acres$1,051
Hickory Grove$1,051
Lakeland Hills$1,051
Oak Forest$1,051
Robinson Church Road$1,051
Shannon Park$1,051
Turtle Rock$1,051
Woodbury$1,051

How rent compares to other cities

CityAverage Rent
Charlotte$1,472
Raleigh$1,468
Greensboro$1,075
Winston – Salem$1,042
Durham$1,401
Wilmington$1,377
Concord$1,267
Mooresville$1,308
Monroe$926
Huntersville$1,444
Gastonia$1,042

RentCafe Disclaimer: Covid-19 may have impacted rent prices in a way that is not yet reflected in our reports.

