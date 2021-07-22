Replica military explosive found on side of Charlotte road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo of the device from CMPD

2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had to remove a replica of a military explosive device found on the side of a west Charlotte road on Thursday.

A pedestrian first noticed the item in the 1500 block of Queens Road W and CMPD officers and Charlotte Fire responded to evaluate the item.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The device was safely removed.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories