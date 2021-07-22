Replica military explosive found on side of Charlotte road

Photo of the device from CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had to remove a replica of a military explosive device found on the side of a west Charlotte road on Thursday.

A pedestrian first noticed the item in the 1500 block of Queens Road W and CMPD officers and Charlotte Fire responded to evaluate the item.

The device was safely removed.