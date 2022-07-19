QUEEN CITY NEWS – North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams was arrested on Tuesday during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court, according to staff members who posted video and photos on her social media feeds.

It is unclear at this time what, if any, charges or citations she is facing.

Last month the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe vs. Wade, igniting a firestorm from both political sides over women’s rights to an abortion. States can now legally ban abortions, and many have already done so.

Earlier in the day, Adams announced she’d be participating in a reproductive freedom event with other women from the Democratic caucus.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

From the onset of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Adams has been vocal in her disagreement with the justices.

Justice Alito, who wrote the final opinion, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong and had to be overturned.

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The last three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.

Adams was born in High Point, graduated from North Carolina A&T, and has offices based near Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood. She is serving her fourth term representing the 12th Congressional District in North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.