Remembering the legacy of The Friendship 9, Rock Hill’s sit-in movement

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The historic McCrory’s Five and Dime building, that is now called “Kounter” is now apart of the National African American Civil Rights Network.

It is a place that embodies the history of the Friendship 9; a story of how 10 Black men were arrested for trespassing for sitting at the lunch counter and found guilty. When nine of them refused to pay the $100 bail, they were forced to serve a 30-day chain gang sentence.

And now, its apart of the National African American Civil Rights Network.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

This distinction was the work of several partners including The City of Rock Hill, Rock Hill’s African-American Cultural Resources Advisory Committee, and the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.

“We recognize how important this piece of history is not just to the civil rights movement but to all of Rock Hill’s collective story and this really just puts it on a national level and make sure that we are discussing and talking about the Friendship 9 and keeping them top of mind for what they did for the civil rights movement and for everyone in this community,” Brianna Frances said, the Vice President of York County Marketing and Communications.

The building and the historic lunch counter are no stranger to the spotlight though. In 2018, the US Civil Rights Trail was started, and the lunch counter was one of the locations on it. It’s meant to be an educational experience that comes with an itinerary to help you learn more about the Civil rights movement.

That’s exactly what Vice President of the Western York County NAACP Dontavious Williams wants.

He said although it’s a crazy time in Rock Hill right now concerning the recent viral arrests of two black men, Ricky and Travis Price, this is an opportunity for education and growth.

“I find the silver lining to any dark cloud. We’ve come a long way but still a ways to go,” Williams said.

Williams believes that will more knowledge of America’s history the racial divide could possibly go away.

“I learned about the Friendship 9 as an adult and I’m from this community. I had gone to church with these men my entire life, I had seen them in the community but had no idea that they were heroes. So for the community now, for the African American community, or the community of Rock Hill and York County as a whole to be able to learn from them and from their story it could possibly prevent a lot of the things we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks,” Williams said.

If there’s one thing that Williams wants people to know when they see this building or eat at this restaurant is this: “They were young people that made a difference. Young people have the power to change the world and knowing that will change the trajectory of what’s happening in America,” Williams said.

This isn’t the only spot that could be added to the Network. Frances said the Hermon Presbyterian Church – a place where Reverend Cecil Ivory pastored and was also the President of the NAACP.