ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friendship College… Home of the Tigers.

And the site of several happenings during the height of the Civil Rights era.

After being open for 90 years, the college was permanently closed in 1981, then demolished after a fire.

“Friendship College was a pillar in this community when I was growing up and prior to that,” said Reverend Gary L. Walton.

Walton one of the organizers working to turn these clumps of dirt back into the pillar of the community – but this time, in a different way.

“Once the building is complete, it will serve the community in various capacities such as after school care, daycare, hopefully, it’ll provide some senior care, hopefully, we’ll have a medical facility,” he said.

This is what the building is projected to look like.

Walton says there will also be rooms dedicated to showing the history of what took place at the historical college.

“I want people to understand and realize that Friendship is not only about Friendship 9. But Friendship College served this community and this state for over many years,” he said.

Walton grew up in Rock Hill and left for the military in 1978.

He returned to the area around 2015.

As he walked down a pathway once used by black men and women headed to class, he realized this is going to be a special project.

“There are a lot of our older brothers and sisters who are now resting in the lord, they spent time and effort, raised money, put money into this for friendship to be what it was, and or me to be a part of redirecting this building, and the services that the building will provide means everything to me,” Walton said.

He said the purpose is to not only rebuild the school but to have a place where people in the community feel safe and comfortable.

“When I grew up when I was in school, we had what we call neighborhood schools.. so, my principal, he knew all my brothers and sisters.. and that’s what we want to hopefully get started here back up again at friendship whereas the community feels apart of and takes ownership of what’s in this community,” he said.

Right now, there is no projected completion date for the project. The group is working on a GoFundMe page where they’ll be able to accept donations to help fund the project.

Walton said the city is aware of the project and have given their full support for it.

We reached out to Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys for comment but did not immediately receive a response back.