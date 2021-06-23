Refugees proud to call Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The U.S. Supreme Court has recently come down with two decisions likely to affect asylum-seeking refugees in this country and presumably in the Carolinas.

FOX 46 spoke to Sandy Buck, Director of Refugee Services at the Catholic Charities in Charlotte, who said their mission is “to welcome the stranger” and it’s “about opening our arms and our home to new arrivals and making them feel comfortable and safe.”

She said Catholic charities have been resettling refugees since 1975. More than 14,000 people have walked through their doors and North Carolina consistently ranks in the top 10 resettlement states in the U.S.

The pandemic slowed the number of refugees welcomed to the area but Buck expects approximately 400 people to come next year.

One of their proudest members is David, who fled the Civil War in the Congo. Most of David’s family was killed. He fled on foot with his wife and four children including his youngest who was just 3-years-old at the time. They had nothing with them – not even water.

FOX 46 also spoke to Ana, whose journey from El Salvador was equally harrowing. She came here because her husband was physically abusing her. So she took her two kids and escaped a violent household and a violent country.

Cases of asylum-seekers like David and Ana are common in the Charlotte immigration court since it’s the epicenter of removal cases throughout the carolinas.

Ben Snyder, a prominent Charlotte-based immigration attorney said, “Everyone seeking asylum as a defense to deportation must appear in that court and plead their case.” Adding, “It is quite common that asylum seekers fleeing danger, fleeing persecution, in their home countries don’t often take their time to gather all the corroborating evidence and documentation that may want to have to prove their asylum case.”

From persecution to prosperity, David and Ana have built new lives in North Carolina. Both place tremendous value in the education and opportunities this country offers.

One of David’s children, Tresor Mbuyua, a member of the soccer team the Charlotte Independence, is a college grad leading his siblings into similar higher education ambitions.

Ana’s kids are younger but on a similar path….towards the American dream.