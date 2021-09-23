Redrawing the lines: NC legislators to hold joint meeting in Statesville to discuss redistricting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina legislatures will hold a joint meeting in Statesville Thursday afternoon to discuss redistricting in the Tar Heel State.

The joint meeting between the North Carolina House Redistricting Committee and Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Community College in Statesville.

Census data confirmed that North Carolina would get another congressional district as more people flood into the area, leaving it up to legislators to figure out where to draw the lines.

“The other major thing that a lot of people are noticing is the continued diversification. Not just the United States as a whole, but North Carolina as well. And I think we’ll need to kind of digest have a couple days to really sink into the data. But demographics are continuing to change. That’s going to have a huge impact on our politics,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, political professor at Catawba College.

Census data showed Mecklenburg County lost its bragging rights as the largest county in the state after Wake grew 25 percent over the last 10 years and now has 1.29 million people. In terms of growth, Cabarrus County came in third with 27 percent growth.