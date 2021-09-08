Recruiters seeing spike in job applications as thousands search for work in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Recruiters in Charlotte are busier now more than ever as they work to find people, who have been unemployed for almost a year, jobs that match their skills.

They say right now they’re seeing a huge rebound in market demand. Putting people back to work is the mission for Ashley Goldberg. She’s a recruiter for Search Solution Group based in Charlotte. She’s working with hundreds of companies and people looking for a job across the U.S.

“Opportunities are there. Companies are hiring, candidates are interviewing,” Goldberg said. “We’ve seen a huge increase, especially over the past week or so, with the whole federal aid ending, everybody from $13 $14 an hour positions up to mid to senior level roles across the nation. So there is certainly an increase in applicant flow.”

Within the last week and since federal unemployment benefits were cut. The company has seen a 30 percent increase in people living in Charlotte applying for jobs in fields like customer service, accounting, finance, and human resources.

“It’s a candidate market candidates are getting multiple offers, they’re interviewing at many places, the interview process is going extremely quickly. So we’re talking to a lot of people, our numbers have increased from a revenue perspective.”

Josh Mensinger also works to match applicants with companies that are hiring. He says flexibility like working from home, childcare perks, sign-on bonuses, benefits, and competitive pay could attract potential employees.

Mensinger says companies should screen and hire interested candidates quickly to avoid dragging out the process.

“Offering those benefits upfront, some companies, they historically would have, you know, 30, 60, 90-day waiting periods to even be eligible. Moving that if possible to day one is certainly enticing for a lot of candidates that may not have benefits,” Mensinger said. “The days of 5,6,7 rounds are behind us the organizations that still have those lengthy processes are 100% losing talent to organizations that can make it more efficient. Obviously, you still need to interview but there are ways to streamline that. Virtual interviewing is huge.”

The group recommends submitting a resume that showcases your talents with bullet points and numbers. They say it’s okay if it goes beyond two pages.

With more companies doing virtual interviews recruiters recommend you practice interviewing often to make yourself stand out. Meantime the U.S Bureau of Statistics reports more than 29,000 people in Charlotte are unemployed and looking for a job right now.