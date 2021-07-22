Ready to Rock! The Rolling Stones’ return to Charlotte finally set

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rolling Stones will finally make their return to Charlotte as the “No Filter’ tour gets back underway after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band will now rock the Queen City on September 30 at Bank of America Stadium.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” said rock and roll legend Mick Jagger.

The band said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date in September. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We’re back on the road! See you there!” added Keith Richards.

Charlotte will mark the second stop on The Rolling Stones’ U.S. tour.