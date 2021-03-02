Ready to go back to the 70s? New movie to be filmed in Charlotte, studio asking for paid extras

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Who is ready to go back to the 70s?

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting said it’s seeking those interested in filming as paid extras in a Lionsgate’s feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s iconic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The story is Blume’s 1970 must-read for tween girls, the company said recently on social media.

Casting is seeking those of all ages, types, and ethnicities for filming on this project. Filming will take place this spring in Charlotte and its surrounding areas. All extras are paid for filming, casting said.

Those interested in being considered for filming must submit all of the following:

Two current photos, close up and a full-length. These photos can be taken with a cell phone.

Your name and parent’s name if submitting your child

Your phone number, city, state you reside, height, weight, clothing sizes, including shoes, and description of any visible tattoos and piercings

Submissions should be sent to CLTextras@gmail.com with the heading being age, ethnicity, gender, city/state you reside. In addition to general extras, casting is also seeking those with period vehicles 1960s-1970s. Please include a photo of the vehicle along with make/model/year, city/state the vehicle is located, along with the owner’s name and phone number.