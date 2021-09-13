Rapid growth underway in Queen City’s west side

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – From breweries, apartment buildings, to office space, west Charlotte is seeing rapid growth.

Just west of uptown, hard hats, construction sites, and the sound of renovations fill West Morehead Street.

“I think that is more or less uptown Charlotte spilling over,” long-time resident Marc Wade said.

Wade has lived in the community for 17 years and says he has seen rapid change.

“I have seen improvements in the area when it comes to the housing, the type of housing here, the environment has changed immensely,” Wade said.

Just a couple blocks from his house, old warehouses are being renovated into a brewery and office space.

“This is kind of undiscovered area that has just popped up in the last three to four years,” JLL Senior Managing Director of Agency Leasing Barry Fabyan said.

His job is to help fill hundreds of thousands of square feet recently redeveloped manufacturing buildings on Thrift Road with tenants,

“This is like the next great alternative. South end has been really hot. We think that this product and the adaptive reuse, look and feel creates a great office interior and place to spend your day,” Fabyan said.

He said the goal is have tenants in the buildings by next year.

“So, now we have an office community out of nowhere. Folks don’t really realize because maybe they didn’t think to come over to this side of town with office use in the past but we are a mile and a half from the center of the city, take fourth street straight out and you are here,” Fabyan said.

It is a transformation of a community that resident Jaime Montano noticed taking place over the last couple of years.

“There has been development, new houses, townhouses, and apartments, new people coming in,” Montano said.

Wade says the change is something he could not have imagines 10 years ago.

“I wouldn’t have walked around this neighborhood at night,” Wade said.

He says development and a more diverse and safe community has impacted the price of housing, forcing some to pack up and leave.

“The area is improving because the type of people are improving which is a great thing but we also can’t forget the people that are already here. We still have to have room for them somewhere,” Wade said.