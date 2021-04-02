RANSACK RUMPUS: Man faces charges after tearing through convenience store at Charlotte Area Transit Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing multiple charges including communicating threats and robbery with a dangerous weapon following a violent incident that occurred this week inside the Plaza Sundries at the Charlotte Area Transit Center.

Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, 24, was arrested by the GS4 Special Force on Tuesday, March 30, and charged with communicating threats, disorderly conduct, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In the video shared on social media, you can see the suspect knock multiple items off the shelves with a metal bar and slamming the weapon against the glass doors of numerous drink coolers.

The suspect reportedly kept yelling, “That’s what you get! That’s what you get!”

In the video shared on social media, a family member associated with the store said, “My husband’s parents get spit on, stolen from, threatened, and verbally and physically attacked on a daily basis. Filing police reports are part of the daily routine at their store in the public transit. Things have gotten exponentially worse since the pandemic.”

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, GS4 is responsible for the daily security functions of the Charlotte Area Transit Center, and they responded and ultimately arrested Woody-Silas.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD said they were never called to assist. CATS and G4S are handling the investigation.