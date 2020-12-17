Rally Charlotte receives $200,000 gift ahead of Christmas

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46) — Even on a rainy day, work continues on a brand new community center along Freedom Drive. The facility will be like a second home for the children and teenagers who will eventually run up and down the halls.

“The idea was to build this center and use sports as an introduction but to partner with other programing groups that could expand mentoring and tech life skills, wellness counseling and give those opportunities,” said Jim Gambrell, who serves on the board of Rally Charlotte.

The non-profit started several years ago after a Harvard study looking at economic mobility ranked Charlotte last out of 50 large cities.

Thanks to several community partners like Movement Foundation, Novant Health, and Choate Construction crews broke ground in July. They continue to hammer away at the 50,000 square foot facility, which is named The Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center. It features a gym, locker rooms, classrooms and a teaching kitchen.

“I’ve heard Dr. Garmon Brown say we are better together and this will bring us together,” said Gambrell.

During the day, the Movement School will use the classrooms but the opportunities are endless for what the space can mean for the community according to Gambrell.

Christmas came a little early for Rally Charlotte this year. The non-profit received a $200,000 gift from Choate Construction to support its cause and mission.

“We build buildings but some projects take a higher feeling and this is a big deal to the company,” said Choate Construction CEO Dave Priester.

Priester’s team hopes to finish the project in March. He’s passionate about this one.

“For people to get the mentorship, coaching, comradery and friendship that’s what it is about,” added Priester.

The hope is that this safe space serves as a second home and an opportunity for the next generation to soar.

You can learn more about the non-profit and its mission here.