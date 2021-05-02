Rain returns to forecast this week after weekend of sunshine

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures will remain on the mild side overnight with lows staying in the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower could pop up overnight, but most of the wet weather is expected to hold off until Monday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible on Monday. There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm Monday with strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning possible. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Monday afternoon.





The unsettled weather pattern will stick around for most of the workweek as a couple of storms systems sliding through at times.

Temperatures are expected to be on the warm side through midweek before dropping back to a more normal level for the end of the week.

Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest information.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Lo: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 66