CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – QCN’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Wednesday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and flooding to the Charlotte area.

Temps start off in the upper 50s and low 60s as showers move in from the west. This will be the first impact many feel on what’s sure to be an active day.

Pockets of heavy downpours can lead to pooling and ponding on the roadway which can make for a dicey morning commute.

This afternoon can include a few embedded thunderstorms with the potential to pack a punch. The Queen City and much of the Carolinas will be under a slight risk for severe weather with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, and a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

Flooding can be an issue in some localized spots that see multiple pockets of heavy rain. We can expect between half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain throughout the day into the overnight hours.

Be sure to stay updated on changes and updates to the forecast throughout the day. Any Watches or Warnings issued can be sent straight to your phone through the Pinpoint Weather App.

Tonight will dip into the upper 50s with showers lingering into Thursday. Look for rain to taper off through the morning on Thursday with clouds breaking up in the afternoon.

Highs will peak in the upper 60s with a cooling trend taking hold into the weekend. We’ll be in the low 60s by Sunday but rebound to near 70 early next week with rain chances returning on Tuesday.

Today: Breezy with Widespread Showers & Isolated Storms. High of 71.

Tonight: Mild with Lingering Showers. Low 57.