Queen’s Feast Week Returns To Metro Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – More than 40 restaurants in the metro Charlotte area are participating in this year’s Queen’s Feast.

Business owners say they’re offering meals at a discounted price hoping to attract new customers. Live music is an attraction drawing people back inside restaurants like the Bottle Tree in Belmont.

Kevin Sherrill is one person enjoying the return of things getting back to normal. “It’s been a struggle for musicians and people that are playing these, you know, patio concerts and stuff like that,” Sherill said. “A lot of these people have been out of work for a long time. And it’s good to see it come back.”

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Music isn’t the only thing Chef Colleen O’Hare is hoping will drive people in. She’s hoping unique food items and this year’s festival will too. “They can expect something different than the other restaurants for sure,” O’Hare said. “Now that we’re open back up again, we can start to get some of that charlotte crowd because this is a destination town.”

Participating restaurants are offering fine dining and a 3-course meal for $35 or less per person, hoping to get people supporting local eateries near Charlotte.

The event was canceled last year because of COVID one year after they opened.

After a rough year dealing with a shutdown, O’Hare says they remained opened during the pandemic thanks to loyal customers, but still had to follow COVID restrictions.

She hopes the support will continue after the week-long event is over. “We’re actually one of the newer restaurants in town because we open right before COVID. So this is their chance to come and see us,” O’Hare said. “We’re just hoping that we get returning customers, you know, we’re getting obviously all these new faces. Hopefully, they’re going to come back next week and the week after.”

Organizers say 15 regular restaurant week participants went out of business because of the pandemic and some owners are also still dealing with a staffing shortage.

The event wraps up on Sunday, July 25th. Some restaurants in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, and Catawba counties are taking part this year as well. For a complete listing click here.