Queen City’s biggest employers are still working remotely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A new labor report shows 140,000 jobs were lost last month with unemployment unchanged.

“Quite frankly, Matthew, we are on the verge of sliding into another recession,” said UNC Charlotte economics professor John Connaughton.

The disappointing report, combined with a spike in COVID-19 cases, has Connaughton worried.

“This late November, early December spike is real in terms of shutting down the economy again,” he said. “And we need to be real careful going forward, in terms of the things we do to avoid recession.”

For some of Charlotte’s biggest employers working from home isn’t going away in 2021. At least, not anytime soon.

“We’re going to see that continue even after COVID-19 is over,” said Connaughton.

Bank of America says the majority of its global workforce continues to work from home. No time frame has been set to bring employees back but it will be done in phases, a spokesperson said.

Wells Fargo is keeping its employees home “through at least” March 1. The bank has 200,000 employees currently working from home. Officials tell us they don’t know when employees will return to “a more traditional operating model.”

Duke Energy says 500 of its corporate employees, out of a total of 6000, have returned to working in-person, including in uptown. The company says it is taking a “slow and steady approach.”

Connaughton points to studies showing remote working has resulted, in some cases, in an increase in productivity – a reason it may not be going away.

“We’ve actually seen productivity gains as a result of people working from home, less distractions than there is in the office,” he said.

“What do you think this means for the future of remote working?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“We’ll start to see companies in the late second quarter, early third quarter, start to call back workers. But companies are going to be talking and thinking about what parts of workers’ jobs can they do at home?”

He expects most companies to adopt a hybrid approach, where a portion of the workforce is brought back, to allow for social distancing, while others continue to work from home.

Connaughton predicts most uptown businesses will reduce workspace by 10-20 percent in the next five years. He says surrounding restaurants are more affected by government shutdowns than nearby companies operating remotely.

Last summer, a Monster survey found nearly 70 percent of workers experienced burnout working from home and 42 percent of job seekers explored working from home permanently.

Wells Fargo Statement

“Through at least March 1, we will continue with our current operating model, which includes about 200,000 employees working from home and maintaining safety measures in locations that remain open. We do not yet know when we’ll return to a more traditional operating model. We will give all employees sufficient notice before making any significant changes, and we continue to create a thoughtful, phased plan for returning to the workplace.”

Bank of America Statement

“The majority of our global workforce continues to work from home. Our plans are for employees to eventually return to their offices in phases, depending on employees’ roles and local health guidelines. We will give employees notice about their scheduled return to the workplace at least 30 days ahead of time, and we will require the use of face coverings, physical distancing, and other health measures such as limiting the number of people in meetings, to support teammates’ ongoing health and wellbeing.”

Duke Energy Statement

“Since last year, approximately 500 corporate employees (out of a total of 6,000) have returned to Charlotte facilities in the area, including Uptown. (Duke Energy Center, 526 Church, NASCAR Bldg., Piedmont Natural Gas Building in South Park, etc.). This continues our slow and steady approach allowing us to maintain social distancing in work areas, elevators and common areas. We’ll continue this same approach and continue to monitor progress.

We’re guided by a commitment to employee health and safety so we’re not rushing into anything. We’re closely monitoring CDC guidelines and state-specific orders, benchmarking with peer utilities and other major companies, and staying engaged with state and local officials.

Over the last few months we’ve demonstrated that we can have people safely occupy their work location, and we’ve applied these practices as we bring employees back. Our highest priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees so we will continue to practice all safety protocols, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.”

