Queen City sees nearly 2 dozen murders in 2 weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are frustrated by the quick uptick in homicides the city has seen.

“It’s not about the percentages, it’s about the people, and people are being greatly impacted by this spike that we’ve seen in violent crime over the last several weeks if not months,” CMPD spokesperson Rob Trufano said.

There have been close to a dozen homicides in the last two weeks bringing the total number of murders to 64 for the Queen City. This is five more than the same time last year. Two of them happened Wednesday afternoon, with shots ringing out in the middle of the day.

“It’s a concern that it’s happening in broad daylight. It’s concerning but it’s also reassuring that the community is not going to tolerate this happening in front of them and so they’re helping us out,” said Bryan Crum with CMPD’s Violent Crimes Division.

Police were able to arrest three people in connection with the shooting on West Sugar Creek Road that left a 27-year-old woman dead within hours.

Of the nine suspects arrested in the last month, the youngest person charged was 16 and two of the victims killed were 14.

“It’s really troubling for us not just as cops but as people. So the department is continuously trying to reach out to these kids and identify kids that are potentially going down the wrong path,” Crum said.

Investigators say with the looming public health crisis and schools going virtual it’s going to take a community effort to curb the violence, especially involving teens.



“We’re always concerned that any time people have free time they may fall into and make the wrong decision and that’s why it’s important not just as the police department but as the community we step up when we see those things happening and steer them back in the right direction,” said Crum.