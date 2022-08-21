CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Climate Central, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that helps broadcast meteorologists with scientific studies and graphics to talk about climate change on-air, is recognizing Queen City News for its exemplary journalism.

Inflation Reduction Act includes a historic step in climate action

The team at Climate Central chose to profile the FOX Charlotte newsroom to learn why the staff is so passionate about telling the multitude of stories that have come out of the climate crisis.

News Director Casey Clark said, “I would challenge everybody to embrace science, don’t be afraid of facts, and don’t go down rabbit holes. Look at broad mainstream science and you’ll recognize that there’s a lot of interesting work being done, and a lot of practical solutions if we pay attention.”

Meteorologist Elisa Raffa, who leads the station’s climate coverage, adds, “The good part about climate change is, we know the solution. We’re at least not scratching our heads trying to figure out ‘what do we do.’ We know what to do, we just have to do it. Easier said than done of course, because we have to get a lot of people on board to make this happen, but it’s possible. We can do it.”

