CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many traditional public schools return to class, NC Democratic legislative leaders recently called on colleagues to support providing more financial resources to recruit and retain educators.

Districts across North Carolina trying to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions would benefit from the General Assembly approving additional pay increases and spending beyond what was agreed to in the state budget law, speakers at a Legislative Building news conference said.

But “it’s about more than just money,” said Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, a Wake County Democrat. “Educators are underpaid, overworked, and importantly, underappreciated.”

Rep. Robert Reives of Chatham County, Blue’s counterpart in the House, said there are several billion dollars in state coffers left unspent that could address a “crisis of resources” in the schools.

Both he and Blue said schools also are having trouble filling vacancies because too many people are unfairly “demonizing” public education, as well as teachers for curriculum or other hot-button social issues.

Republican legislators in charge of the General Assembly have defended their commitment to public education, pointing to marked increases in K-12 state spending in recent years.

Teachers received average pay increases of 4.2% during this fiscal year. GOP lawmakers also have continued to expand taxpayer-funded grants for families to send children to K-12 private and religious schools.

The Democrats’ news conference came as the House and Senate leaders adjourned a week of no-vote floor sessions. The General Assembly is next scheduled to return for potential action on Sept. 20.