Push for more Urban Farms making headway in Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina and the 15th largest city in the United States, but that’s not stopping a new push to bring more urban farms to the area. Right now there are at least 4 urban farms within driving distance from Uptown Charlotte that are operated by the Carolina Farm Trust.

One of the urban farms is on an 11-acre plot along the Mecklenburg and Union County line. There you will find dozens of plants already in the ground for the Spring season, but there is one that is unique to the Carolinas.

“We are looking at bringing Moringa here as a domestically produced product,” said farmer, Bernard Singleton.

Moringa is native to India and typically isn’t grown this far north in the United States. The plant doesn’t look like much now, but it grows into a tree and is known for its medicinal properties.

“It’s used to treat malnutrition because it is a nutritionally dense plant and it’s easy to grow,” said Singleton.

The plant is both drought and pest-resistant and it’s also how Bernard Singleton makes most of his profit. He’s among the only certified Moringa growers in the Carolinas.

“Here it can only be grown as a leafy annual, but it’s such a fast-growing tree we can get a good crop out of it every year,” said Singleton.

Singleton is part of a co-op with the Carolina Farm Trust which allows him to use the land which was donated from a fellow farmer.

“It’s just awesome to see one private individual reaching out to us and we were really able to have an impact on other organizations,” said President and CEO of the Carolina Farm Trust, Zack Wyatt.

There is also an urban farm in East Charlotte in the Windsor Park Neighborhood. The land was donated by the Aldersgate Retirement Community and once served as a tennis court and pool area. It’s now one of four urban farms in the Charlotte area.

The goal of urban farms is to teach everyday people how to grow fruits and vegetables on their own.

“I think people need to see it. One of our main pillars is building an urban farm network all across the Charlotte metro region and into the Carolinas as a whole,” said Wyatt.



A new 11-acre urban farm just broke ground last month in Huntersville. There is another small plot in the Statesville area. Most of the farms are open to the public. You can find out more here.