Protests break out at Olympic High School in Charlotte over alleged sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Protests have broken out Friday at a high school in Charlotte over an alleged sexual assault.
Students have gathered outside Olympic High School where they tell FOX 46 they want their voices heard after a student at the school was charged as a juvenile in connection to a reported assault.
Archive footage from FOX 46 shows an Olympic High School football player in an ankle monitor at last week’s game. This has been a point of contention among the students.
Two sources tell FOX 46 that this is the student accused in this sexual assault case. However, since he’s a juvenile, FOX 46 is not identifying him.
The 15-year-old student has been charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.
Students at Olympic High School are not happy that the accused student remains at the school, and neither are some local parents. FOX 46 has spoken with some of them who said they support why their kids are out of class and protesting on Friday.
Check back for updates on this developing situation.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts