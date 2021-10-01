Protests break out at Olympic High School in Charlotte over alleged sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Protests have broken out Friday at a high school in Charlotte over an alleged sexual assault.

Students have gathered outside Olympic High School where they tell FOX 46 they want their voices heard after a student at the school was charged as a juvenile in connection to a reported assault.

Archive footage from FOX 46 shows an Olympic High School football player in an ankle monitor at last week’s game. This has been a point of contention among the students.

Two sources tell FOX 46 that this is the student accused in this sexual assault case. However, since he’s a juvenile, FOX 46 is not identifying him.

The 15-year-old student has been charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.

Students at Olympic High School are not happy that the accused student remains at the school, and neither are some local parents. FOX 46 has spoken with some of them who said they support why their kids are out of class and protesting on Friday.

Many students protesting, with some sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault on campus. Some have stories. Many are showing their support for them. @FOX46News @DerekDlngr @Sincerely_Ciara pic.twitter.com/QiIS52xcek — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) October 1, 2021

A CMPD officer just pulled over a vehicle that had been speeding past the students who are protesting outside of Olympic High School. The crowd made its way to the vehicle as the driver was given a citation. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/uiom5DmF2l — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) October 1, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing situation.