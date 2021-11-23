Protecting ‘V’: Baby deer found in Charlotte neighborhood with arrow in forehead

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — With a name like Woodstream Drive, it’d be easy to assume it’s somewhere out in the middle of nowhere.

John Darrah and his family are far from the country, they’re only five miles from Uptown Charlotte. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t found a way to escape.

“We’ve named them all, we’ve seen them all,” said John.

All it takes is a little corn, a bit of patience, but one of their favorite pastimes is watching deer come into their backyard.

“She had a little ‘V’ on the end of her nose,” said John.

One deer they’ve been watching since she was born about a year ago is ‘V.’

“I feel like they know us, they see us they know when we’re out giving them food, they come running up,” said John.

But just a few weeks ago, John noticed something different about ‘V.’

“I was trying to figure out what was stuck on it. It didn’t take long,” said John. “I could see it was an arrow through it.”

Sticking out of her head was an arrow. John knows it wasn’t someone hunting for deer season, because hunters don’t aim for the head.

“It’s kind of horrifying to see, and it’s not a hunting area and it’s a baby deer,” said John.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they’ve gotten two reports of a deer with an arrow through its head in the Starmount neighborhood.

“We keep hoping it breaks off somewhere and she’ll heal, we want to have the good thoughts, not the bad ones,” said John.

He said hope is all they have. Hope she’ll get better and that they’ll see her in their backyard soon.