Proposed NC bill would allow members of the General Assembly to carry a concealed gun in the Legislature building

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On the North Carolina legislature agenda is a bill that would allow members of the General Assembly to carry a concealed gun in the Legislature building, if they have a permit.

It’s important to note members of the General Assembly can already openly carry a firearm. House Bill 47 would allow members to carry a concealed firearm.

After the riots throughout the summer, as well as the Capitol insurrection, members of the General Assembly said they want to be prepared for the worst.

“We do have people on both sides. The aisle who participate in gun ownership and gun use. But when it comes to something like this, I’m just not sure some people are not as avid about the Second Amendment as others, and that’s just the nature of serving in an elected body,” Rep. Kelly Hastings (R) District 110 Gaston County, said.

It’s more difficult to attain a concealed carry permit in North Carolina.

Rep. Hastings said members of the General Assembly have the right to utilize their Second Amendment if they are able to get a conceal carry permit.