Projects underway in Mecklenburg County to repair creek beds; could help alleviate flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several projects are underway in Mecklenburg County to repair creek beds that have been eroded away by heavy rain and flooding.

Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services has about six creek restoration projects going on right now from areas near Northlake Mall to just outside of Uptown in Biddleville.



FOX 46 was given a tour of an ongoing creek restoration project at Toby Creek near the UNC Charlotte campus. The project is still ongoing but started in October 2020.

To the ordinary person, the area looks like your typical construction site, but it’s actually a project to restore Toby Creek. Some areas of the waterway have been eroded away, leaving behind a more than 3-foot drop.

“There is more water going in to the streams and creeks, causing more erosion,” said John Wendel from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

More water is flowing into storm drains as the Queen City continues to grow. Those storm drains feed into waterways, like Toby Creek. Right now about 8,000 tons of dirt are eroded from the creek every year.

“What we are doing now is to help prevent that erosion by taking the stream bank that looks like this (a U shape), and making it look like that (A V shape),” said Wendel.

In the portions of Toby Creek that haven’t been repaired yet erosion has knocked down trees, making the water stagnant and poor quality.

Where work is complete, the creek has been rebuilt with specific elevation changes.

“If we didn’t do anything the creek would not fix itself, so we need to do these projects,” said Wendel.

The projects involve some heavy machinery and the disposal of hundreds of trees and shrubs, but Storm Water Services crews come back in the fall and plant all new trees.



Every restoration project starts out on paper and measurements are taken in the field to get achieve the correct slope and grade. The goal is to ensure water flows freely before the next heavy rain.

“It doesn’t prevent flooding, but it may help a lot,” said Wendel.

Storm Water Services will often work on projects in collaboration with the Parks & Recreation Department or Charlotte Water. The creek restoration areas often share land with greenways and water lines, so multiple projects are completed at once so the land is only touched once.



A crew from Storm Water Services walks each creek in Mecklenburg County and has a running list of areas that need to be repaired.