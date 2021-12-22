Procession for fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin expected Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The procession for fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin is set for Thursday, likely in the morning following rush hour.

Law enforcement agencies from all over the region, from Davidson Police, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, showed up at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charlotte Wednesday to support CMPD.

Members of the bike patrol from a couple of different agencies were all on standby in case the procession happened Wednesday.

Officers all stood guard preparing to bring fallen hero Mia Goodwin home.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says any officer who was on scene investigating that original crash early Wednesday morning was in the path of danger.

Officer Goodwin was hit and killed, while she was working an earlier wreck where a big rig jackknifed spilling grain onto Interstate 85 near the W.T. Harris exit. Then hours later, two tractor trailer trucks slammed into each other hitting and killing Goodwin and injuring three other officers.

“I don’t have answers to say if we put these safety precautions in place, this wouldn’t happen, the only way this doesn’t happen is if people recognize that there are blue lights in the roadway, slow down and take extra precaution and when you don’t do that, you put the lives of men and women who are there to serve and protect in danger, and I think that’s what we’re looking at today. Officer Goodwin and the other three officers that were involved are heroes. They’re out there to protect and serve and do their job,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.