Proceeds from Charlotte Marathon to go towards special program at Hemby Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On November 13, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is happening. The money that’s raised will go towards a special program at Hemby Children’s Hospital that helps make the hospital feel like home for kids who are sick.

For one local family, while they were at Hemby, they found something special while going through one of the hardest times of their lives.

Love comes in all forms. Sometimes, it’s right there playing goalie and sleeping next to you in a childhood bedroom.

“I like to play soccer with my brother a lot,” said 8-year-old Palmer Goforth.

“We’ve shared a room forever,” said 10-year-old Cameron Goforth.

Cameron and Palmer, two brothers, two years apart. Palmer loves wolves.

“I’m the alpha,” said Palmer.

And Cameron loves their late-night chats after bedtime.

“I think we talk more,” said Cameron.

But there are times when life makes love seem far away.

“My belly, it was so big and it hurt so much. The poking, I did not like,” remembered Palmer.

“Mom called us and let us know,” said Cameron.

Mom, Brittany, and dad, Parley, thought it was appendicitis that was making Palmer sick. It turned out to be much worse.

“I mean, you’re literally praying that your child has Stage 3 Burkitt Lymphoma because it’s the lesser of all the others,” said Brittany.

In December 2020, at 7-years-old, Palmer was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of cancer.

“They became our family there,” said Parley.

But even during the worst times, love has a way of getting in.

“They loved him so much, and he loved them,” said Brittany.

Palmer’s hospital room at Hemby Children’s hospital became his bedroom for the next few months.

“I just loved, being with them. Um, I think they loved being with me too,” said Palmer.

His nurses and doctors became his family. Celebrating with him during the milestones and sitting with him when things got tough.

“Whenever I was in there, getting my chemo done and I didn’t feel very well and (the nurse) would always come in there with an iPad or something and turn on a movie, and we’ll just sit there together and watch it,” said Palmer.

While his little brother was fighting cancer, Cameron was back home waiting.

“I was sad,” said Cameron. “I just wanted to play with him and stuff.”

In March of 2021, four months after his diagnosis, Brittany got the phone call.

“Let’s just say you can have a really nice weekend, and I will talk to you next week,” said one of the healthcare workers on the voicemail she’d saved.

Palmer’s cancer was gone.

“It was a tough time, there was a lot of crying going on. I wish I could go back, but I don’t want cancer again,” said Palmer.

All that was left was love.

“I got really surprised whenever my family was there,” said Palmer.

Sometimes love looks like a night nurse, and other times, it looks just like your brother.

Money from the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon will go to help kids like Palmer. It will be used for Novant’s ‘Child Life’ Program. It helps make the hospital feel more like home to the kids and includes giving them arts and crafts, toys, and whatever they need during treatment.