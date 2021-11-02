Preserving history on Beatties Ford Road: The memory is still here

One local family is hoping their legacy will be officially recognized with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On every corner, there’s a story. Some are lost to time and others are told over generations.

“People forget sometimes, how strong they are, what they have on the inside and people just need a reminder- you know?” said Kisha Poage.

Her reminder sits on the corner of LaSalle and Beatties Ford Road.

“This is the beginning, this is where it started, and even after, what 40-50 years, the memory is still here,” said Kisha.

In the 1970s in Charlotte, John McDonald was known as the man who built up Beatties Ford Road. In 1971, he opened “McDonald’s Cafeteria.” The restaurant was the meeting place for folks to discuss civil rights and social justice. The restaurant became a unifying spot for the African American community during the 1970s. The restaurant stayed on the corner of LaSalle and Beatties Ford Road until 1981 when they moved locations.

The history of the building was forgotten until Christopher Dennis came along.

“It was just looking and saying wow, this guy did all this before my time? How can I help carry his legacy along?” said Dennis, who’s a developed with E-Fix Development Corp.

He bought the old building a few years ago and said, they weren’t sure what they were going to do with it. He said, when he read up on the history of the building, he knew he needed to do something.

“We were at the table, and I said guys, we can’t tear this building down, we’re not going to tear this building down, we’ve got to do something different.”

Over the last year and a half, Dennis redeveloped the building and worked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

“We’ve been playing catch up in the preservation movement in Charlotte,” said Jack Thomson, the Executive Director of the Commission. Jack said, there are 350 landmarks throughout Mecklenburg County and they’re actively working on finding places like the old ‘McDonald’s Cafeteria’ to focus on.

“Part of our work is not to just identify these exuberant pieces of architecture, but also to identify the modest places where important things and important people worked to make things happen for our community,” said Jack.

Jack pointed out that John McDonald helped build up Beatties Ford Road when he put the restaurant there.

“John McDonald was an entrepreneur,” said Jack. “Historic buildings in our community are our tangible connection to the past, we can look at these buildings and understand where our community once was and we can help that guide our future.”

As for Dennis, the history and legacy behind the building are what’s inspired him to continue to develop along Beatties Ford Road.

“One thing I want to tell the community is, know the story, get to know his story because his story is so impactful,” said Dennis.

“It’s not just for the community, you just don’t know how much this means to my family,” said Kisha.

John McDonald’s story is also Kisha’s. He is her grandfather.

“When you do things, sometimes you just don’t understand [what] it means to someone, but this means the absolute world to me,” said Kisha.

Now, his story isn’t just staying in the family, but it’s there for everyone to see. On November 8th at 6 p.m., the Commission will meet virtually to discuss making the property a landmark.