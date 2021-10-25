‘Practice what you preach’: Parents urged to teach teens not to drive distracted

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — AAA Carolinas says parents need to set an example with their teen drivers, to not drive while distracted.

“You need to practice what you preach. You don’t need to be multitasking behind the wheel. We all know teens learn at a very young age to imitate what they see from their parents,” said AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright.

The thousands of teen drivers killed across the country motivates driving instructor Tony Long to keep teaching the next generation how to drive.

“Certainly technology in the car — the technology we carry in our hands and wallets has impacted especially the last ten years,” Long says his passion hasn’t changed over the years. Helping the young drivers navigate the most difficult subjects is his specialty.

“If it’s not specified with writing on signs, or the shape of the sign or colors…another thing is impairment,” said Long.

Teen drivers like Chyna Little say she looks to her older siblings and parents for cues on how to drive. She knows keeping concentration on the road is priority number one behind the wheel.

“You can get so distracted by your phone and in a snap, your life can be gone.”

Teen drivers are now once again required to complete a road driving test through the NC Department of Motor Vehicles. Another step that will train the next generation to buckle their safety belt, and mind when they get behind the wheel.