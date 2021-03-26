Pothole problems widespread across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- According to AAA, drivers across the country shell out over $3 billion a year to repair damage to their vehicle. The cause? Potholes!

They’re definitely a problem. FOX 46 Chief Transportation Correspondent Hawker Vanguard is breaking down some advice to drivers and the reasons why you might be seeing more punched out holes in the pavement around the Queen City.

One could possibly lose an entire smart car in a massive pothole, located off Interstate-85 in west Charlotte. It’s probably one of the worst examples FOX 46 observed Thursday after driving around.

It’s up to all of us to make sure these craters get patched!

It’s the double thud that says, “this is going to be expensive.”

Right by the Love’s truck spot, there is a large pothole, and at the Grand Canyon of Blacktop off I-85, drivers are doing everything to avoid getting lost in the deep divide.

“Like, I can’t sit here and be like, this is the worst one, when they’re all the worst,” one driver said.

AAA Carolinas, sympathizes.

“They can actually lead to some big dents in your wallet. Typically, when we see pothole damages they average anywhere from $250 to $300. We’re talking about tire punctures and things like that,” Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas told FOX 46.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the time for repairs is now as the weather warms up and the ground dries out.

“We’re going to see more of that ramping up now that we’re getting into warmer weather. You’re going to see more crews out there patching potholes or resurfacing and milling, doing all kinds of things to make sure the pavement is smoother safer and lasts longer,” Jennifer Thompson with NCDOT Roads Division said.

No matter how big the pothole looks, keep one thing in mind.

You might be better off hitting that pothole and maybe needing an alignment rather than swerving out of the way and leaving the roadway or causing an accident.