Potentially harmful blue-green algae blooms found in Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms have been found in the Boyd’s and Snug Harbor Coves in Lake Wylie, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services announced.
According to the CDC, exposure to cyanobacteria can cause conjunctivitis, rhinitis, earache, sore throat, and swollen lips. Respiratory effects can include atypical pneumonia and a hay fever-like syndrome.
Exposure can also cause electrolyte imbalances, headache, malaise, and muscle weakness/pain in joints and limbs, the CDC said.
During its latest assessment of Lake Wylie conducted on Monday, October 4, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services observed active blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms in Boyd’s and Snug Harbor Coves.
The following safety measures are recommended for both coves:
- People and pets do not contact the water or algae.
- Do not handle cook or eat dead fish that may be present. Avoid fishing in the bloom area.
- If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.
- Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.
- If you or your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, itchy skin or rash.
- If your pet appears to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.
