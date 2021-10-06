Potentially harmful blue-green algae blooms found in Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms have been found in the Boyd’s and Snug Harbor Coves in Lake Wylie, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services announced.

According to the CDC, exposure to cyanobacteria can cause conjunctivitis, rhinitis, earache, sore throat, and swollen lips. Respiratory effects can include atypical pneumonia and a hay fever-like syndrome.

Exposure can also cause electrolyte imbalances, headache, malaise, and muscle weakness/pain in joints and limbs, the CDC said.

During its latest assessment of Lake Wylie conducted on Monday, October 4, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services observed active blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms in Boyd’s and Snug Harbor Coves.

The following safety measures are recommended for both coves: