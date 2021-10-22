Potentially harmful blue-green algae blooms found in 3 Lake Wylie coves

LAKE WYLIE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms have been found in the Boyd’s Cove, Snug Harbor Cove, and a third unnamed cove in Lake Wylie, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services announced on Friday.

According to the CDC, exposure to cyanobacteria can cause conjunctivitis, rhinitis, earache, sore throat, and swollen lips. Respiratory effects can include atypical pneumonia and a hay fever-like syndrome.

Exposure can also cause electrolyte imbalances, headache, malaise, and muscle weakness/pain in joints and limbs, the CDC said.

The following safety measures are recommended for these three coves:

People and pets do not contact the water or algae.

Do not handle cook or eat dead fish that may be present. Avoid fishing in the bloom area.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If you or your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately. Symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, itchy skin or rash.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

All lake users are recommended to look for visual signs that a bloom is occurring prior to contact with the water. Visual signs of a bloom may include bright green, blue, discolored, and/or scummy water. If visual signs are observed, follow the safety measures above, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said.