Popular Belmont park ‘not going anywhere’ amid new development

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A popular Belmont park once thought to be the first thing axed with a looming new development is actually being saved.

The project is along Catawba Street in Belmont.

“It’s just the park,” neighbor Sherry Alexander told FOX 46. “We want to save the park.”

Crescent Park and Dwight Frady Field in Belmont is a neighborhood spot. It’s where kids play basketball, and local community groups gather.

“That park has been there for a very long time,” said neighbor Lisa Moore.

It’s also private property.

“I think those of us who have lived here a long time knew something would go across the street eventually,” Moore said.

So when they found out their park was slate to get swallowed up by the latest development, they tried to fight it.

“Hopefully they’ll consider the community with the green space,” said Sam Johnston, “and I know that’s important to my family and I know there was a petition that went around for a while to try to stop it.”

Recently, fresh signs appeared on the property that’s owned by Belmont Land & Investment. They show the site plan to turn the 14 acres into townhomes, multifamily units, retail, and more. It also states they intend to dedicate Crescent Park and the field to the City when the zoning petition is approved.

“Everyone is pretty excited about it right now.,” Moore said. “We’re happy that the park is going to be spared.”

Not everyone is convinced, though, the site plans posted are the final plans.

“I hope so,” Alexander said. “I hope so. It’s changed several times.”

Those who live in the area know growth is inevitable, and now some are excited for what the new project will bring.

“We’re excited about potential shops and restaurants there, so I think overall it’s exciting,” Moore said.

The application is still under review, and the City’s website states the plan may have multiple revisions prior to moving forward. There’s no date set yet for a community meeting, and they still have to perform a traffic study.