Popular artist wants to recreate BLM mural in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For months the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte has been a topic of discussion. The mural was installed back in June after the police killing of George Floyd. Since then, S. Tryon Street, where the artwork sits is back open to traffic, but the artists aren’t letting that stop them from working.

Garrison Gist is a Rock Hill artist who helped with the BLM mural in Charlotte. He’s painted a new piece of work in Sunset Park.

“We understood that art, and specifically on a basketball court, could really get people out here and using the space in a completely different way than normal,” said Evan Goetz.

Goetz and others are heading a Mural Mile initiative which gets local artists out painting in different communities within a ten-mile radius of downtown.

Garrison Gist was chosen to paint the court in Sunset Park because he’s from the area.

“The energy throughout the whole project, it was a really fun vibe. Any night we were out here painting, I had the speakers out playing music. My grandma came out every night and was with us. Josh would come out with his drone,” said Gist.

Gist grew up playing at the court when it had nothing but lines. He says his goal was to bring color.

“I had the character there and I had the character with the sunset color… but after talking to the community and people from the city they wanted color so I brought my friend Frankie Zombie in and we added color and came up with the design. All the shapes and accents that’s all him,” said Gist.

Not only is Garrison appreciating the finished product, but neighbors say they love it too.

“I like the court and color and everything. It represents a lot,” said Sammy Wilson.

