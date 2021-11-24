Pop-up Christmas bars in Charlotte are hoping crowds return to pre-pandemic levels

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and this year, bar owners hope to make a little more green.

“That was a main concern of ours this year,” said Timothy Simpson, general manager of Bocado Bar and Diner, in the South End. “Wondering if people, after everything that has happened, are people going to go out are they going to stay home. But we said let’s be ready.”

That means hanging the stockings, wrapping the gifts, and wishing the holidays are better than during the height of the pandemic in 2020. There are a few Christmas pop-up bars across the Queen City, including the Winter Wonder Bar at Bocado.

“We just wanted to create this winter wonder bar where you walk in and there’s lights, holiday decorations for adults, for kids,” added Simpson.

Drinks and food for all ages. Plus, plenty of holiday spirit.

“We’re just excited to bring this all together, to have a place where friends, family of all ages can come and get together, “said Simpson.

“People are ready to celebrate, get out, and have a great time,” added Shang Skipper, president of Mac’s Hospitality Group

Further down South Boulevard, you’ll need a password to see the bright lights at Backstage Lounge at South Bound. You’ll also need to be on the good list, because the holidays are back in full swing.

“It’s amazing the response we’ve got so far, right now we’ve got over 1,500 reservations for the entire time of it,” added Skipper. “If you have anything larger than a party of four you can’t get in on the weekend.”

The bar is part of dozens around the world participating in Miracle, a Christmas pop-up bar concept which provides a unique bar menu and fun items. Skipper says they were part of the group last year, but this year with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, it means a chance for workers to showcase their talents.

“It feels like that was an eternity ago right,” says Skipper. “We were fighting, we didn’t know what the regulations were going to be day to day. And to be able to run our business 98% as normal is really a relief.”