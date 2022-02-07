Pop-up art event in Charlotte featuring Black artists focuses on mental health struggles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dinner and an art show. That’s what’s happening at two Charlotte-area restaurants this month with a pop-up art gallery in celebration of Black History Month.



Artists will tell you that getting your name out in the community is not easy during a normal year. Things were complicated further the past two years during the pandemic.

The new pop-up art program at two local restaurants will allow people to not only dine and look at art, but buy pieces as well.

North Davidson Street and art is a natural fit. When you enter The Goodyear House this month you won’t miss some of the amazing and colorful art pieces.

“Having my art in this location is big because we are in NoDa of Charlotte. If you know anything about Charlotte, you know it’s the art district. So that’s a stamp right there,” said artist, Leon Parker.

Three black artists are featured right now. Every piece inside the restaurant is also for sale. The curator behind the project is a licensed clinical mental health counselor, who has heard about the struggles artists currently face.

“You are already on this crunch for creating. There is so much pressure to create and create. Now you’re in a place where it’s hard to sell your work because people aren’t meeting at museums anymore, galleries aren’t having showings the way they were anymore,” said Curator, Jacqueline Currie

One constant during the pandemic was restaurants are always open for takeout or dine-in.

“So I found myself out at dinner whenever I could be and I was looking around at the walls and I was bored to death,” said Currie.

The new cure for boredom isn’t just any art.

“I think I did some of my best work between these last two years,” said Parker.

The amazing work wasn’t always welcomed. Historically black neighborhoods in the Queen City, like The Brooklyn Neighborhood, were pushed out in the 1960s for redevelopment.

Today black history is being preserved again, which is why this pop-up project is called “Charlotte Renaissance: An Urban Revival”.

“The fact that this is called an urban revival is now inclusion into spaces where black artists wouldn’t be seen or featured. So that’s what makes this important,” said Parker.



Throughout the month of February, if a piece of art is bought, another will be put up in its place. The other restaurant participating in the event is The Golden Owl Tavern at the UNC Marriott hotel.