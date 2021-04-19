Poor track conditions at local Charlotte high school has booster club demanding help from CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Harding University High School Sophomore Akayla Garrett is currently the US No. 1 in the 400-meter hurdles; lately, however, she and her teammates have had one extra hurdle to jump.

“Soft spots and hard spots so it’s kind of hard to run on,” she told FOX 46.

Garrett is talking about her high school track. A few days ago, the school’s booster club president, Matt Morrow, posted pictures showing that pieces of the track were cut out. Now, the holes are filled, but the track is uneven. Morrow says crews did it to make repairs to the track, adding they didn’t solve the root of the problem.

“Our football field drainage issue caused the track issue that we’re currently dealing with and it’s been well documented with CMS officials,” Morrow said.

The girls track coach, Lasonja Collins says the “quick fix” puts her runners at a disadvantage.

“While more of the preseason, schools are able to practice and gear up for the season, we were trying to figure out how do we train without getting injured,” she said.

Morrow says they’ve been asking CMS for adequate sports facilities for years. The booster club, the team, and its coach call the current repairs a mere band-aid.

“We got a patch-up job to fix our ongoing issue for years that the field does not have a drainage system,” Collins said.

FOX 46 sent a list of questions to CMS, but the district hasn’t yet provided a response.