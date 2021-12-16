Police: Woman struck and injured by vehicle in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Albemarle, police said.

The incident happened at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the intersection of Harwood Street and W. Main Street. According to police, a silver SUV was traveling west on W. Main Street when it struck a woman who was crossing the road on W. Main Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.