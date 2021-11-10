Police: Knives confiscated, 3 students charged after large fight breaks out in parking lot at West Meck High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple knives have been confiscated and three students have been charged after a large fight broke out in the parking lot at West Mecklenburg High School Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD tells FOX 46 two students were found in possession of knives. The knives were confiscated and the students were charged. One additional student was arrested for assault.

Their names have not been released due to all three students being juveniles.

Around 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, CMPD officers were called to the high school in reference to a large fight outside. During the fight, there was a report of someone possibly having a gun, police said.

The high school and nearby schools were placed on lockdown for precautionary measurements while CMS Police and CMPD investigated and cleared the high school. No firearms were located at this time, police said.

CMPD officers remain at West Mecklenburg High School Wednesday investigating the cause of the fight and who exactly was involved.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent this statement to families on Wednesday:

“This is principal Bundrick with an important message. Today, we placed the school on lockdown due to fights and rumors of a gun on campus. The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today’s actions were necessary to ensure that safety. No gun was found during a search by law enforcement. This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in today’s incidents will be disciplined in accordance to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.”

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.