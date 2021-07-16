Police to address newly released video from ‘regrettable’ 2020 raid of empty east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX CHARLOTTE) – Police released body cam video Friday of a 2020 raid that “destroyed” an east Charlotte family’s home in search of a man that wasn’t at the residence.

On July 11, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department raided a home on Andora Drive. A SWAT team tore through the house, searching for a suspect who wasn’t there.

The damage was so extensive that the Londons, the family that lived there, were forced to move out.

“They drove tanks into the house,” said Ebony London Gunter as she surveyed the aftermath in a Facebook Live as she held her shirt over her nose. “They tear-gassed the whole house. They just did whatever they wanted to do.”

VIEW BODY CAM FOOTAGE HERE

The family’s attorney, Dominque Camm with the Freedom Law Group, described the neighborhood as a combat zone when police arrived, saying “CMPD was the occupying army.”

Authorities said they were searching for Trey McClendon, now 20, after getting a tip from “members of the neighborhood” that he was at the home on Andora Drive. Police said McClendon was an “acquaintance” of the residents.

The family says they offered to let CMPD search the home and even gave them a key. Instead, SWAT and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) forcibly entered the home, using what the family describes as a “tank,” after firing pepper spray and tear gas inside to “gain a non-violent resolution.”

The family has had to move out, calling their home “unlivable.”

McClendon was arrested nearly a week later on July 17 a little over three miles away from the home.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said McClendon had previously been arrested at the Andora Drive home in January 2020 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it offered the London family a place to stay while repairs were made, but they declined.

“The resident sustained structural damage as a result of the operation,” said CMPD spokesperson Rob Tufano. “The CMPD extended an offer of alternative living accommodations to the residents, who declined. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently working with city Risk Management attempting to facilitate repair to the damages incurred.”

“The resulting circumstances following the operation are regrettable,” Tufano added, “as the CMPD always strives to balance public safety while protecting personal property.”