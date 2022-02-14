Police: Teen hit and killed by vehicle after running across the road in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning after the teen ran across the road while a solid red hand was displayed at the crosswalk, CMPD said.

The incident happened at 6:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the 2100 block of West Mallard Creek Church Road.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2001 Buick Envision and a pedestrian that had been involved in an accident. The pedestrian, identified as Michael-Luther Ross Black, 19, was pronounced deceased at 7:04 a.m. Monday due to injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

The driver of the Buick, a 64-year-old man, remained at the scene and did not sustain any injuries.

CMPD said the preliminary investigation revealed that Black was running south across West Mallard Creek Church Road in a crosswalk when he was struck by the Buick Envision.

The Buick was traveling east on West Mallard Creek Church Road and had a solid green light in its direction of travel at the time of the crash, CMPD said.

Black was crossing West Mallard Creek Church Road while a solid red hand was displayed on the pedestrian crossing light. The driver in this crash was screened for impairment and was found not to be impaired at the time of the crash. Speed is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, CMPD said.

The family for Black has been notified of his death. This is an ongoing, active investigation.