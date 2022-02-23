LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man is facing multiple charges after using a cigarette lighter and a can of spray de-icer to attack and try to rob a cashier at a convenience store, police said.

The robbery happened at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Ross and Company located at 1902 Harper Avenue in Lenoir.

According to police, a man, later identified as Logan Ryan Jones, 29, entered the store and approached the cash register with a cigarette lighter and a can of spray de-icer.

Jones then handed the cashier a note demanding money, police said. When the cashier refused to give the suspect any cash, Jones reportedly sprayed the de-icer and ignited it with the lighter.

Police said this caused a small fire to start near the cash register, which was quickly extinguished. No one was injured due to the fire, they said.

Jones fled from the scene following the attack. He was later found and taken into custody by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at his home located along Fred Watson Place in Lenoir.

Jones already had an outstanding warrant for one felony count of accessory before the fact to a felony, police said. He has been charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of burning certain buildings in connection to this case, police said.

Jones was issued a $250,000 secured bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24.

Anyone with further information concerning this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.